iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. 118,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

