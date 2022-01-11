iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

