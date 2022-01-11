iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.