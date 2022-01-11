Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1,504.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

IRDM stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.11 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

