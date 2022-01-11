IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

