IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,865,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.34 and a 200-day moving average of $256.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

