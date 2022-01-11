IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.40. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.29. 21,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.15. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 160.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

