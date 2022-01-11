IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average is $175.41. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

