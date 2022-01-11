IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $984,003.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00041945 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

