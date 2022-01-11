Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.37. 817,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,209,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

