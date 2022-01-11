Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $372.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $339.89.

Shares of ISRG opened at $325.53 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

