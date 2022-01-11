Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.89.

ISRG opened at $325.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

