Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) & BCE (NYSE:BCE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and BCE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCE $17.08 billion 2.76 $1.97 billion $2.59 20.03

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A BCE 13.13% 16.49% 4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 6 3 0 2.33

BCE has a consensus target price of $63.28, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

BCE beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About BCE

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

