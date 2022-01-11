International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

IP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 137,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

