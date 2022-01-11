International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.30.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

