International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.30.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.03 on Friday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

