Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$46.00. The company traded as high as C$41.25 and last traded at C$41.17, with a volume of 258872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.95.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 5.9800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

