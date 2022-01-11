Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP opened at C$39.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$21.53 and a 12-month high of C$41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Interfor will post 5.9800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.