Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
IFP opened at C$39.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$21.53 and a 12-month high of C$41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.
In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
