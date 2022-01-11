Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.71.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

