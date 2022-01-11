Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 39.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

