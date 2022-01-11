Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $127,166,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.