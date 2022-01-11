Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

NET opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,295 shares of company stock worth $121,085,923 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

