Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 128.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

