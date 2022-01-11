Inspire Investing LLC Buys 740 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Generac by 84.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 173.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $323.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.75 and a 200 day moving average of $416.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

