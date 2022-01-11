Inspire Investing LLC Buys 17,531 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

