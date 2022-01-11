Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 15,361 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 59.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.