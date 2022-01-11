Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $121,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

