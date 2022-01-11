Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 14,083 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.96 million, a PE ratio of 239.73, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRG. JMP Securities cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

