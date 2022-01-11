Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,213,000 after buying an additional 1,589,969 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.31 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

