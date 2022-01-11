Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

