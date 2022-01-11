Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Bionano Genomics comprises about 0.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $786.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

