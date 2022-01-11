Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 667 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

