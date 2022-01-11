Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases 26,279 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $478,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

SFIX opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $8,510,000. Yale University raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

