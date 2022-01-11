Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 902 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -234.88, a P/E/G ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.91 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,247 shares of company stock worth $12,634,903. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

