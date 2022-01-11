Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,063,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $431,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $362.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.92.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.