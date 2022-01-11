Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 285.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVREF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. dropped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

