Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 55.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter.

BJUL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 33,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,018. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98.

