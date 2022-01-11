ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.15 ($16.08).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.