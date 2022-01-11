Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

