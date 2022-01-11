Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $80.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

PI opened at $78.04 on Friday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth about $950,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

