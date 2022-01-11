IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,741.37

IMI plc (LON:IMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,741.37 ($23.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,751.85 ($23.78). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,672 ($22.70), with a volume of 667,878 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.93) to GBX 2,000 ($27.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($26.47) to GBX 2,150 ($29.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($28.10) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.93) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,741.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

