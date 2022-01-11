Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $430.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $420.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $362.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $4,684,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Illumina by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Illumina by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

