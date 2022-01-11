Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $362.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.92.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

