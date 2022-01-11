Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $293.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

