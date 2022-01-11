Ieq Capital LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 862,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

