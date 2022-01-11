Ieq Capital LLC Has $566,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

