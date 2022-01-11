Ieq Capital LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE:RBA opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

