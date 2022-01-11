Ieq Capital LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 79.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Corning by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 5.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.