Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $235.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average is $292.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.95.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

