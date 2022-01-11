IDEX Co. (IEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 28th

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

IEX stock opened at $224.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

