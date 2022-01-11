ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Truist

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.
NASDAQ ICFI opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.