ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Truist

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.